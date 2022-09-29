West Bengal: Trouble for Mamata Banerjee as CBI, ED summon Anubrata Mandal aide in cattle smuggling case
As the CBI and ED tighten their collective noose around senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal - a 'bahubali' leader of Birbhum district - things may get difficult for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well
Kolkata: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continue their raids against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, more trouble seems to be heading for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
As the CBI and ED tighten their collective noose around senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal – a 'bahubali' leader of Birbhum district – things may get difficult for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well.
A special CBI court has allowed the interrogation of Saigal Hossain, the former bodyguard of Anubrata Mandal, who was arrested in the cattle smuggling case. The ED had submitted an application at the Asansol special court seeking permission to interrogate Saigal in Asansol jail. The permission of the court is based on that application. The Delhi ED team may now go to the jail and interrogate Saigal Hussain any day.
CBI and ED investigators are trying to trace the accounts that have received the proceeds from the West Bengal cattle smuggling racket and how it has been spent. The ED has already summoned Saigal Hossain’s wife and mother. A large amount of property has also been found in their name. The summons was for questioning about that property.
