West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA leads attack on Murshidabad police station

Allegedly, the government land was forcibly occupied by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders who wanted to build a party office at the spot. But the police claim that the land belongs to the government

Kandi (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir led an attack by party workers on Bharatpur police station at Kandi in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The incident, which was sparked by a land dispute, took place on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Bharatpur transformed into a battlefield over a land dispute. The police were trying to secure a piece of government land in front of Bharatpur police station. However, several local Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers attempted to prevent the police from doing so. This led to a confrontation between the police and the TMC workers.

Later, Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir arrived at the scene on Saturday evening and led a prolonged blockade of the Kandi-Katwa state highway in front of the police station.

“The disputed place belongs to the police station in the records of the government. We are in discussions to resolve the issue. It will be resolved soon,” Kandi SDPO Sagar Rana told the media.

A dialogue was held at the police station under the leadership of MLA Humayun Kabir, but it was not fruitful. After coming out of the police station, Humayun Kabir blamed Raju Mukhopadhyay, the officer in charge of Bharatpur police station, for the incident.

“Raju Mukhopadhyay is an agent of the BJP. We will establish a Trinamool party office at that place at all costs. Although the place is officially recorded in the name of the police, it is a drain. Also, the police must answer how the temporary party office of the TMC was there for five years,” he said.

After that, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists started fighting with the police and the area practically took on the appearance of a battlefield. A large police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any further untoward incident.

In this incident, Raju Mukherjee, the officer in charge of Bharatpur Police Station and Nazrul Islam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of Block 1 of Bharatpur, had a long argument. Finally, high-ranking police officers and local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The incident created a lot of tension in the area. A large police contingent led by Kandi CI Jayant Sharma, Kandi SDPO Sagar Rana reached the spot. Senior police officers tried to normalize the situation by talking to the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership. However, tension in the area has continued since the incident. The blockade was lifted after about 6 hours.

