West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MLA fears murder bid, approaches police for protection

Baruipur (West Bengal): In a sign of growing strife within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Canning West MLA Paresh Ram Das has approached the police for protection as he fears that he may be killed.

Paresh Ram Das met the Superintendent of Police of Baruipur on Wednesday and applied for security cover. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA submitted his application in writing.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA said that he came to know that some miscreants were planning to kill him, adding that there was an attempt to kill him once before.

“I have come here with a written notice at the Canning police station. Several miscreants include Chiran Haldar want to kill me. He and four or five other miscreants are conspiring to kill me. I informed the administration about this. As I am a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA, I will convey the matter to the Chief Minister and Abhishek Banerjee,” Paresh Ram Das told the media after meeting the Superintendent of Police in Baruipur.

“One person came to me and informed that he has received an offer of 8-9 lakh rupees to kill me. After killing me, miscreants are trying to rule Canning. That’s why I informed the police,” he added.

The BJP, meanwhile, has slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over this issue.

“This is a shameful incident. The Canning West MLA may have been murdered. The party that is in government in the state if the MLA of that party is afraid, what will happen to ordinary people? What are the police doing then?” local BJP leader Utpal Naskar said.

