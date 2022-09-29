West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader threatens to cut off limbs of BJP, CPI (M), Congress workers
During a meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in the Malda district of West Bengal, Abdur Rahim Bakshi warned those associated with the BJP, Congress and the CPI (M) to stay away from polling booths during the next panchayat elections
Malda (West Bengal): A few days ago he had threatened to cut off the hands and feet of leaders and workers of the BJP, CPI (M) and Congress. Now Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Abdur Rahim Bakshi has promised to make good on that threat.
During a meeting of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Malda, Abdur Rahim Bakshi warned those associated with the BJP, Congress and the CPI (M) to stay away from polling booths during the next panchayat elections.
“We want to warn the CPM amd BJP workers that we are not weak because we are sitting silently. We are not spineless. Listen our friends from CPM, Congress and BJP. The Trinamool Congress will not let you enter the polling booths during the next panchayat elections. This is to warn you. You have no place in the polling booths in the coming days,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said.
Last Saturday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi ad said, “There are no public support with some leaders. They are only confined to Kolkata and do not come to the villages. But they are threatening that they will fight the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the next panchayat elections with bamboo sticks in their hands. Another party, which had destroyed West Bengal for 34 years, the killer CPM, the killer BJP, the killer Congress have suddenly woken up and said that they want to build resistance against the TMC with bamboo sticks in their hands. I would like to tell them that the Trinamool Congress (TMC)is sitting silently on the orders of Mamata Banerjee. However, if they attack us, we will cut off their hands.”
Regarding the incident, BJP MP Khagen Murmu said, “Actually, he is trying to eliminate the opposition so that he can steal public money with impunity. In fact, they are detached from the people. People are chasing them like thieves.”
