West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leader shot during intra-party clash in Nadia

Krishnanagar (West Bengal): Violent conflict between the various factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) keep increasing in intensity as the West Bengal panchayat elections approach.

In the latest incident, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot during a party function at Thanarpara in the Nadia district of West Bengal. He is currently admitted at the Berhampore Medical College and Hospital.

It is alleged that this incident took place due to factional conflict between the local leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The police have arrested 3 people including the main accused.

According to the police, the local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader who was shot is Hasibul Rahman Mondal. He is a former panchayat chief. Saiful Mandal alias Guttu, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of that panchayat allegedly fired at him. Three people including Saiful Mandal have been arrested in the incident. A pistol was also recovered from Saiful’s house.

According to reports, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had organised a Vijaya Sammilani function in the Thanarpara area of ​​Nadia district. Several local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders had gathered at Piarapur village in Thanarpara police station area. It was there that a fight broke out between two groups led by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Hasibul Rahman Mandal and Saiful Mandal broke out. Saiful Mondal alias Guttu allegedly fired at Hasibul Rahman Mondal.

Hasibul Rahman was shot in the leg. Other TMC wokers immediately rescued him and took him to Karimpur Rural Health Center. As his condition was serious, he was shifted to Berhampore Medical College and Hospital during the night. A complaint was filed at Thanarpara police station regarding this incident.

After investigating the incident, the police arrested three people including Saiful Mondal involved in the incident that night. Police also recovered a firearm after searching Saiful Mandal’s house.

