Indecent Proposal: Trinamool Congress leader’s ‘sex-for-job’ scandal rocks West Bengal

Dainhat (West Bengal): A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal has landed in trouble for allegedly putting pressure on a young woman to develop sexual relations with him.

The victim had reportedly requested Shishir Mandal – chairman of the Dainhat Municipality in Purba Bardhaman – to arrange a job for her when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader allegedly put forward the proposal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had allegedly made the proposal during a video call on social media platform WhatsApp, purpoted recordings and images of which have gone viral on the internet.

In the alleged audio and video conversation that went viral on Tuesday, a male voice claimed to be that of the accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is heard telling the victim, “If you make me happy, you will get something, which cannot be obtained by working at a job.”

The accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader however, has claimed that he is being framed by his political opponents with doctored images and audio recodings.

“Someone else is saying these things in my voice in that audio. I can never do such an indecent act. Someone has done these things to ruin my political career by framing me. I will approach the cybercrime department to verify the truth of the incident,” he told the media.

The BJP has used this opportunity to take a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“This is the true nature of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The people of West Bengal know about many more achievements of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders,” district BJP vice president Soumyaraj Banerjee said.

