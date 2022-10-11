West Bengal: Tollywood star gives new twist to cattle smuggling case, says THIS to CBI

West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy has been named as a witness in the CBI chargesheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) ‘bahubali’ Anubrata Mandal in the West Bengal cattle smuggling case. However, the veteran Tollywood star has given a new twist to the issue with her latest statement.

Star TMC MP Shatabdi Roy opened up about this question amidst a lot of buzz in West Bengal political circles. She clarified that she did not make any complaint against Anubrata Mandal, nor did she give any information to the CBI regarding the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

According to CBI sources, multiple chargesheets have been prepared against Anubrata Mandal. One of the charge sheets lists the names of 95 witnesses. One name in that list is Shatabdi Roy. The statement of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Birbhum was recorded just before this charge sheet was prepared.

According to CBI officials, her name has been inserted as a witness. Apart from Shatabdi Roy, several people close to Anubrata Mandal have been named as witnesses in the CBI charge sheet.

Shatabdi Roy has claimed that CBI officials showed her a phone number and wanted to know whether there was a conversation on that number or not. The TNC MP said that she does not use that phone number but her assistant in Bolpur, Birbhum assistant uses it. Any party program is informed through that number.

Shatabdi Roy also claimed that CBI officials did not even record her statement. She also said that if she is brought to the court as a witness, she will make it clear that she has no complaint against Anubrata Mandal.

