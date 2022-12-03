West Bengal: TMC leader killed blast ahead of Abhishek Banerjee's Purba Medinipur rally

Kolkata: There has been a massive bomb blast in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Three people have died in this blast. Two people were injured.

This blast reportedly took place at the house of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. After the blast, there has been a chaotic situation in the surrounding area.

According to news agency ANI, the blast took place at TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna’s house in Arjun Nagar under Bhupati Nagar police station area. The reason for the blast could not be ascertained. Police have recovered three bodies.

ANI quoted a police officer as saying that the dead body has not been identified yet. The police are investigating the matter.

Blast before TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally

Significantly, a rally of CM Mamta Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is to be held at Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. Kanthi is the bastion of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

According to reports, the blast took place on Friday night in Narayvila village of Arjunnagar gram panchayat under Bhupatinagar police station area of Bhagwanpur-2 block of Kanthi. TMC leader Rajkumar Manna is also among the dead. Local residents said that the other two killed in the incident are Devkumar Manna and Biswajit Gayen. Rajkumar and Devkumar are brothers.

BJP blames TMC for Medinipur blast

BJP leaders said that bombs were being made at the houses of TMC leaders, that’s why the blast took place. However, the investigation into the blast is underway.

