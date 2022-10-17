West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari among top names in BJP's core committee

Kolkata: Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari retained the positions of State President and LoP, respectively as BJP national president JP Nadda appointed the core committee for the saffron party’s West Bengal unit on Monday.

National Vice President Dilip Ghosh – a former president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit – has also been included in the party’s core committee for the state along with Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari.

The other members of the BJP’s core committee for West Bengal are former state unit chief Rahul Sinha, veteran film star Mithun Chakraborty, Subhash Sarkar, Nisith Pramanik, Shantanu Thakur, John Barla, Swapan Dasgupta, Anirban Ganguly, Debashree Choudhary, Manoj Tigga, Amitava Chakravorty, Satish Dhond, Locket Chaterjee, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Dipak Barman, Agnimitra Paul and Jagannath Chattapadhyay.

The committee also includes several special invitee members in the form of Mangal Pandey, Sunil Bansal, Amit Malviya and Asha Lakra.

Meanwhile, organizational weakness and internal strife are big worries for the BJP ahead of the panchayat polls in West Bengal. That is why the the central command of the party message has instructed the state leadership to emphasize booth empowerment.

In a two-day meeting of the BJP, the leadership of the West Bengal unit of the party has been instructed by the central leadership to make all the booth committees by November 15.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.