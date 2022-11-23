West Bengal: Students clash over wearing hijab, Hindu 'Namabali' in Howrah school

West Bengal News: Two groups of students clashed inside a school in West Bengal over the wearing of hijab and ‘Namabali’ or Hindu scarves in the premises. The incident forced the school authorities to cancel the ongoing examinations at the institution.

The incident took place at the Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya at Sankrail in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

Trouble started on Monday when a group of students wore ‘Namabali’ to school in protest against the wearing of hijabs by several female Muslim students. After Muslim students protested against this move, the school authorities declared that no religious dress will be allowed inside the premises.

However, despite this, several students wore ‘Namabali’ to school on Tuesday. This led to clashes between two groups of students in which several people were injured and school property was damaged. The police was called to restore order.

“The school’s managing committee met. It was decided that students will not be allowed to come to school wearing any religious dress. However, trouble started when some students wore ‘Namabali’ to school. The administration ordered the cancellation of class 11th and 12th exams,” teacher in-charge of the school Arindam Manna told the media.

“The guardians of both parties will be called in this regard and the meeting of the managing committee will be called again,” he added.

