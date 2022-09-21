Kolkata: The sheer amount of illegal property of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee that are being uncovered by the ED and the CBI, continues to boggle the mind. Not only in West Bengal, the properties of the jailed former minister and his alleged girlfriend Arpita Mukherjee have been found beyond the borders of India as well.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a 172-page charge sheet in the SSC Scam Case that has revealed a host of explosive information. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee had already been associated with the ownership of a vast amount of properties including several flats, bungalows, schools and resorts all over West Bengal.

Now, the ED and CBI have found that the duo have amassed property in Thailand as well. According to the ED charge sheet, former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee and his relatives have purchased land in Thailand.

According to ED sources, the documents found from Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee’s house have proved that they have visited Thailand several times. It is not clear why they visited Thailand so often. However, the investigators claimed in the chargesheet that the accused have multiple investments in real estate through a company named Apa Utility Service which is jointly owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. The ED suspects that the property in Thailand may have been purchased through Apa Utility Service Company as well.

According to ED officials, Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were accompanied by a person named Snehmoy Dutta on several trips abroad. Snemoay’s role in the duo’s Tahiland visits is being investigated. The ED chargesheet mentions Snehmoy Dutta’s statement. It is known that Partha Chattopadhyay took Snehmoy Dutta to Thailand at his own expense. ED investigators believe That Snehmoy’s role was crucial in that visit.

According to the ED charge sheet, 40 immovable properties have been seized from Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. The total value of the seized property is Rs 48 crores 22 lakhs. These include flats, farm houses and houses in elite areas of Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.