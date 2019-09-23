West Bengal SI Final Result 2019: WBPRB announces final exam result for recruitment of SI/LSI, check wbpolice.gov.in for further details

West Bengal SI final result 2019 declared | The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result of SI Exam 2019 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector announced in 2018, on 19 September 2019.

Candidates who gave the examination can check out their results on the official website -- wbpolice.gov.in. The West Bengal Police SI Personality Test was held from 22 July, 2019, in the state.

Steps to check the West Bengal SI final result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website — wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Know your marks for the post of SI/LSI in West Bengal Police -2018' on the ticker

Step 3: When the new window opens, click on the link that says 'Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police - 2018'

Step 4: Click on the 'Final result' link

Step 5: Or access the same through the direct link given here — wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in

Step 6: Enter your 8-digit application number and your date of birth as per the application.

Step 7: Hit 'Submit' and download/print the result for further reference

Candidates should note that they should be careful while entering their date of birth. It should be in the dd/mm/yyyy format. The DOB should be the same as mentioned in the application form/admit card/interview call letter.

The WB SI Recruitment drive was conducted for filling up 1,527 posts of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector. Meanwhile, the WB SI 2019 notification was released on 27 March, 2019. Candidates can check the official website for further details.

