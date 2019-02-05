West Bengal Police recruitment 2019: Applications open for 8,419 constable posts at wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment department opened online applications for the post of constable (male) on the official website — www.wbpolice.gov.in.

Aspirants can now apply online and the last date to submit the application is 5 March. This round of recruitment is taking place to fill in 8,419 constable vacancies in the force, reports said.

To be eligible, the applicants must have cleared the Madhyamaik examination from the state board's class 12, or an equivalent qualification. The applicants should not be older than 27 years old as on 1 January 2019, the official notification said.

How to apply:

Visit the official website - www.wbpolice.gov.in

Fill out the application

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 170, however, for SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs 20

The candidates are likely to be paid between Rs 5,400 and Rs 25,300, a report by The Indian Express said.

The applicants must also be able to speak, read, and write in Bengali, however, this criteria is not compulsory for people who are permanent residents of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, according to reports.

With inputs from agencies

