West Bengal: Several injured as Trinamool Congress factions fight near Kolkata

Rajarhat (West Bengal): West Bengal continues to be wracked by political violence. As the panchayat elections 2022 approach, some of the different factions within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have turned against each other.

The Rajarhat area on the outskirts of Kolkata turned into a battlefield on Monday evening as two local Trinamool Congress (TMC) fought each other over area domination.

The clash between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) took place at Matia Gacha village in the Rajarhat police station area.

Allegedly, around Monday evening, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker named Sheikh Nuruddin, a resident of Matia Gacha village, was riding a bike with his son for party work. At that time, another group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers got off their bikes and beat them up in Matiagacha market.

On the other hand, the panchayat member of that area Shafiq Shah complained that when they were sitting in the party office in the evening, Mizanur Rahman, the Trinamool leader of that area and his team came and attacked them with bamboo rods.

After that the affected Trinamool member was first admitted to a local hospital and then to a private hospital in Chinar Park.

Later, both factions of the ruling party went to Rajarhat police station to complain. Then again in front of the police station, another fight took place between the two TMC factions. After that, the personnel of Rajarhat police station lathi charged the warring factions and brought the situation under control.

In this regard, one faction accused the other of insulting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) flag.

“One side says in this regard, we are Trinamool, they are not Trinamool,” a TMC worker told the media.

“They are agents of CPM, ISF and BJP.”

On the other hand, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said, ‘You can do whatever you want with the Trinamool flag. Who will stop? Everything happens in front of the police. The police know everything.”

