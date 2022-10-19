West Bengal: Several injured as Trinamool Congress factions fight in South Dum Dum
The conflict between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over domination of the area has created tension in the area. Five people were arrested following the violence
Kolkata: As the West Bengal panchayat elections approach, the various factions within the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) have started baying for each other’s blood. The latest clash has taken place in the South Dum Dum municipality in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
The conflict between two factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over domination of the area has created tension in the area. Five people were arrested following the violence.
Trouble started on Tuesday night at the Pramodnagar dumping ground area. Both sides have alleged that the current councilor and the former councilor’s followers were fighting over who will occupy the area. Both sides have already lodged complaints at the Dum Dum police station.
Since the last municipal elections, there was a tension between the followers of the current councilor Gopa Pandey and the followers of former councilor Pradeep Majumder over who will control Ward No. 3 of the South Dumdum Municipality. On Tuesday night, both factions came to blows.
Allegedly, Pradeep Gayen, a henchman of the former councilor, has been taking protection money from people in the area in order to keep control over the dumping ground area.
It has been alleged that Pradeep Gayen had beaten up some of the residents of the area yesterday when they approached the current councillor over the issue. He also threatened to stop the supply of drinking water and electricity in the area. However, Pradeep Gayen has denied all the allegations.
“Today at five o’clock in the morning, I got the news that Dum Dum police station has picked up five people from our area. The disturbance centered around a dumping ground. The mothers and sisters of the area told me to come here to pick up those five people. That’s why I’m here. The commotion that happened yesterday is baseless,” Gopa Pandey, the councilor of Ward No. 3, told the media.
