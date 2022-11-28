West Bengal: Several injured as bombs hurled during fight over loud music at wedding

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, several people were injured when bombs were hurled during violence at a wedding venue at the Jagaddal area in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

According to a report by news agency ANI, at least four people were injured after several bombs exploded during clashes between local youth and members of the wedding party, reportedly over the issue of high volume of a loudspeaker. All injured people who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital.

Police conducted raids in the area and detained five persons in connection with the incident.

The bombs were thrown at a building which was hosting a wedding ceremony.

“Last night in Mominpara a clash broke out between a group from a wedding reception and locals who protested against loud music being played at the function. One group attacked the other with a bomb, with 4-5 people injured; 5 detained,” a police official was quoted as saying by ANI.

A large number of security forces personnel were deployed at the spot.

A political row erupted after the incident as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – the ruling party in West Bengal – for the incident at the Jagaddal area in North 24 Parganas district.

“Several bomb blasts and recovery of explosives had taken place in the Bhatpara-Jagaddal belt under Barrackpore sub-division in North 24 Parganas district and the involvement of TMC has been proved in every incident,” BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar told reporters.

Meanwhile, TMC denied the allegation by BJP and termed it “false”.

TMC state spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said that BJP is leveling false charges against the TMC.

“Our workers are not involved in such incidents. There have been stray incidents. Our party has no association with any of them. Police are taking action,” a Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson said.

