West Bengal: Senior citizen thrown under train for failing to repay debt

Katwa (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a senior citizen was allegedly tied with a rope and left on the railway tracks in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal for failing to repay his loan.

The victim, Rudrabhairab Mukhopadhyay, is a government employee. One of his legs was reportedly cut off in the incident. The other leg was severely injured. There are multiple wounds on his body.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Burdwan Medical College Hospital and is in a critical condition. No written complaint has been filed by his family yet.

The incident allegedly took place near Ambalgram railway line of Shiblun station in Ketugram on Katwa Azimganj line on Thursday. The victim, who is an employee of the irrigation department, told the media that he had borrowed Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand from a colleague on interest. He had repaid the principal, but still owed the interest.

The victim alleged that his colleague had demanded several lakhs of rupees as interest which he was unable to pay. It is alleged that the accused created pressure for several days demanding the payment of interest.

The victim alleged that he was returning to his house in Katwar village in Shiblun village on Thursday evening. On his way back, two men on a motorbike blocked his way at a pond in the village. They reportedly forced him to eat something and took him to a car. The victim was somewhat unconscious. The assailant allegedly tied his hands

and feet on the railway line and fled the scene. The victim was allegedly run over by the Up Inter City Express.

Hearing the screams of the injured, the local residents came running. They informed the Government Railway Police (GRP). After that, the injured person was rescued and first taken to Katwa Hospital. As his condition deteriorated there, he was shifted to Burdwan Medical College Hospital.

The GRP and the police have started a preliminary investigation into the incident. Initially, the family made a verbal complaint against the man’s colleague and one of his friends.

“Two people forced my father to eat something and forced him into the car. They then tied him to the railway line. They had threatened to cut off his other leg and finally kill him. His hands were tied with ropes,” the victim’s son told the police.

