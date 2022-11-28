West Bengal: Public beats up Congress leader in Malda over alleged fraud

Harishchandrapur (West Bengal): A local Congress leader was beaten up by several villagers couple at a roadside tea shop at Harishchandrapur in the Malda district of West Bengal. The crowd was led by a couple who alleged that local Congress leader Mohammad Rakib had defrauded them.

The aggrieved couple told the media that the local Congress leader Mohammad Rakib had taken a cut in the name of providing mini pump sets through a government scheme. But the accused reportedly fled the area with the money. The beating started when he was caught red-handed on Sunday at seven in the morning.

However, the affected Congress leader has denied all the allegations leveled against him.

According to local sources, a Congress meeting was held in the Baralbazar area of ​​Tulsighata village panchayat on Sunday morning. It was there that Congress leader Mohammad Rakib was found by the aggrieved couple Sainul Haque and his wife Semo Bibi. They reached the spot with several people from their village and attacked Mohammad Rakib.

The couple alleged that Mohammad Rakib had taken Rs 1 lakh 35 thousand from them three years ago on the pretext of getting them a mini pump set through a government scheme. Sainul Haque, a tea seller, sold five acres of land and gave the money to Mohammad Rakib. But, even after three years, they did not get the mini pump set. They have been repeatedly turned away even when they tried to ask for the money back.

Not only that. They could not meet Mohammed Rakib at all. So after hearing about Rakib’s presence at the Congress road meeting in Baralbazar, he rushed there. Other residents of Dangila village also went along. Mohammad Rakib was given a public wash there. Sainul Haque himself was also injured in the stampede.

Meanwhile, the accused Congress leader did not want to give his reaction to the incident. According to local sources, Mohammad Rakib was an elected panchayat member of the Congress party in Tulsihata Gram Panchayat from 2013 to 2018. The Bloc Congress leadership is unaware of the issue and has tried to avoid it.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has slammed the Congress over this incident.

Semo Bibi, wife of complainant Sainul Haque, said, “Congress leader Mohammad Rakib took money from us. But he did not provide us the required service. The money was also not returned. That’s why we went there. Some people from the village were with us. They are the ones who got angry and beat that leader.”

Harichandrapur 1 Block Congress President Biman Bihari Basak said, “I do not know the details of this incident. So I will not comment without knowing. But the law should not be taken into one’s own hands. If someone does something wrong, the police and the administration are there for him.”

Jammu Rahman, general secretary of Malda district Trinamool Congress (TMC), said, “Once when Congress was in power in various panchayats, there was rampant corruption. Congress leaders did not get that habit. Those who commit corruption even after not being in power, people can understand well what they will actually do in power.”

