West Bengal: Posters against Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol

Asansol (West Bengal): Resentment in Asansol, West Bengal against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha came to the fore during the festive season. Posters in several areas in Asansol claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader has gone ‘missing’.

Similar posters were put up in the nearby town of Kulti as well. All the posters were written in Hindi.

“Why was Asansol MP ‘Bihari Babu’ not seen in his constituency and among his people during Chhat Puja?” the posters read.

Such posters against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha have been found in various places in Asansol and Kulti in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, specially in the Chhat Ghat area.

“Hon’ble MP Shatrughan Sinha known as ‘Biharibabu’. But the MP is missing in his own Lok Sabha constituency on the occasion of Bihari’s biggest festival Chhat Puja,” some of the posters read.

There has been speculation that these posters were put up by the Bihari population of Asansol.

However Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor Salim Ansari claimed that Shatrughan Sinha had visited Asansol last May.

“The mayor and councilors are watching everything as representatives of MPs. All the roads have been cleaned and the roads have been repaired,” he said.

“They are all crazy people. Otherwise, they would not have said such things. The MP came to Asansol a few days ago. He had not come here for the last 10 to 15 days. There is a puja at his house, so maybe he didn’t come. Crazy people are putting up posters. But there are many more representatives, they are doing everything,” Salim Ansari added.

