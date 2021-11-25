West Bengal Police sub-inspector prelims exam to be held on 5 December; admit cards to be released tomorrow

Through this recruitment drive, WBPRB seeks to recruit eligible candidates for a total of 1,088 vacancies

The preliminary examination date for recruitment of lady sub-inspectors in AB and UB has been announced by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Those appearing for the exam, can check the exam notice by visiting the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

As per schedule, the West Bengal Police sub-inspector or lady sub-inspector examination 2021 will be conducted on 5 December (Sunday). The exam will begin at 12 noon and end at 1.30 pm.

The Board will release the admit card for the exam tomorrow, 26 November. Also, to avail the hall ticket, candidates need to submit their correct date of birth and application number.

Through this recruitment drive, WBPRB seeks to recruit eligible candidates for a total of 1,088 vacancies. Out of the total number, 753 vacancies are for the post of sub-inspector, 185 for sub-inspector in armed branch and 150 vacancies are for lady sub-inspector in unarmed branch.

The WBPRB informed through an official notification that while every effort would be made to deliver an SMS alert to the registered mobile number of the applicants, the authorities will not be responsible for the non-delivery of the message. The notice added that candidates need to come to the allotted exam centre with a printout of their e-admit card as well as a proper proof of identity.

Before appearing for the exam, candidates are requested to read the notification released by the board.

Furthermore, candidates are advised not to wear sports shoes, high heeled footwear, sneakers or any other kind of fancy shoes. Failure to follow this will result in applicants not being allowed to enter the exam hall. Only flat footwear like plain leather or polyurethane footwear without accessories or metal embellishments attached to it will be permitted.

Most importantly, applicants are advised to follow all instructions printed on their admit card. For more details and updates, candidates are requested to visit the official website on a regular basis.

