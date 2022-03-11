West Bengal Police Recruitment: Prelims results for Wireless Supervisor out, here's direct link to check result

Along with their application number and preliminary exam roll no, candidates should also key in their permanent district or state to check the result for WB Police Wireless Supervisor.

Results for the preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade II have been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Applicants can check their results online on the official website - wbpolice.gov.in

Methodical procedure to check the result is as follows:

-Visit the official website - wbpolice.gov.in

-Go to the section that says, ’Recruitment’

-Click on ‘Recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications’

-Click on the result link and key in your credentials such as application number, roll number and date of birth to login

-Result for WB Police Wireless Supervisor shall be displayed on the screen

-Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

Direct link to check WB Wireless Supervisor exam result is here.

The WB Police Wireless Supervisor preliminary exam was held on 31 October 2021 from 12 Noon to 2 pm. The provisional answer key of preliminary exam for recruitment to the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade II was released on 30 December last year.

Candidates had to check and compare their original answers with the answers given in the provisional answer key for preliminary exam. Applicants could bring any apparent incongruities into notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending an email to the board within 7 days of the provisional answer key declaration.

Applications for the post of Wireless Supervisor in West Bengal Police Telecom department were made from 22 February to 22 March last year.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is carrying out a recruitment drive to fill a total of 74 vacancies for the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade II in the West Bengal Police Telecommunications department.

