West Bengal Police Recruitment Board invites applications for posts of Agragamis; check wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Agragami for various departments on its official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at wbpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is 23 March until 5 pm.

The report adds that the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 938 vacancies. Out of these 652 vacancies are for WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, 169 for Agragami in West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF) and 117 for Agragami in Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD).

As per the official notification, applicants must be male citizens of India and female applicants are not eligible to apply. The notification states that applicants must have volunteered with Civil Defence and have completed the Civil Defence foundation training under the Civil Defence Organisation.

The notification also states that the applicant must not be less than 18-year-old and not more than 40 as on 1 January, 2021. There is a relaxation of five years and 3 years in the upper-age-limit for SC/ST candidates and OBC candidates respectively.

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The notification also mentions that knowing swimming is mandatory for the job and candidates must complete 50 metres of swimming.

The West Bengal Police has also invited applications for the post of 1,251 wireless operators. The last date to apply for the posts is 22 March. Candidates must be at least 18 years to apply and must not be more than 27 years as on 1 January.