West Bengal Police invites application for posts of 1,251 wireless operators; check details at wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police Telecommunications has invited applications for the post of 1,251 (1,126 male and 125 female) wireless operators. Candidates who are interested and are eligible can apply to the posts online by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 22 March, till 5 pm.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, candidates must read the notification in minute details before applying to make sure of the eligibility criteria, method of selection, examination scheme, procedure for submission and other details.

According to the official notification, the applicant should not be less than 18 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as on 1 January, 2021. The upper age limit, however, shall be relaxed for five years for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories and by three years for OBC candidates.

Furthermore, the applicant must have passed the Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or equivalent examination in Science with Physics and Mathematics. Candidates should be of sound physical and mental health and must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali.

Here's how to apply:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link for recruitment at the top of the page.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on link 'Get Details' beside Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020.

Step 4: Candidates need to read the details and click on apply online.

Step 5: Once they have signed in with their credentials, they need to follow the instructions and apply.

According to a report by India.com, language provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For them the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.