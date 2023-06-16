West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Congress candidate's father shot as fresh violence rocks Murshidabad

The Murshidabad district of West Bengal witnessed a fresh round of violence on Friday evening as unidentified assailants shot the father of a local Congress leader in Hajbibidanga village.

The Congress has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the incident. The victim has been identified as Meherul Sheikh, the father of local Congress leader Ramzan Sheikh who has filed his nomination for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections.

According to media reports, the victim is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The latest round of violence comes after the recent murder of the regional president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Murshidabad.

The family members of the victim told the media that Mehrul Sheikh was sitting at a tea stall when a group of miscreants attacked him. The victim was seriously injured in the incident. He was rescued and taken to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, in the Navgram area of Murshidabad, a bandh was called by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday in protest against the murder of local TMC leader Mozammel Haque.

Mozammel was killed on Thursday while campaigning for TMC. The incident had taken place in the Hajbibidanga area of Pachgram block in Navgram police station area.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.