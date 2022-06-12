West Bengal: Mob vandalizes train in Nadia's Bethuadhari
Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Railway said that as of now, no train is running there
Nadia: An unruly mob of 1,000 people on Sunday pelted stones on a train in Bethuadhari, Nadia district in West Bengal.
A few people were injured.
"As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government's permission," said Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mamata Banerjee condemns remarks on Prophet Mohammad, demands arrest of accused BJP leaders
Noting that such remarks not only cause violence but also lead to societal division, she called upon people from all religions, castes and communities to maintain peace despite provocation
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets Home Minister Amit Shah
Jagdeep Dhankhar met Amit Shah a day after he said there is no rule of law in West Bengal as it is being governed by a "ruler"
State executive, closed-door meetings on agenda during JP Nadda's 2-day visit to West Bengal
The BJP has appointed a new state president in West Bengal with Dilip Ghosh being replaced by Sukanta Majumdar recently