West Bengal: Mob vandalizes train in Nadia's Bethuadhari

Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Railway said that as of now, no train is running there

Nadia: An unruly mob of 1,000 people on Sunday pelted stones on a train in Bethuadhari, Nadia district in West Bengal.

A few people were injured.

"As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government's permission," said Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.