West Bengal: Mob vandalizes train in Nadia's Bethuadhari

June 12, 2022
Nadia: An unruly mob of 1,000 people on Sunday pelted stones on a train in Bethuadhari, Nadia district in West Bengal.

A few people were injured.

"As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government's permission," said Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway.

Updated Date: June 12, 2022 21:21:19 IST

