West Bengal: Mob thrashes alleged cattle smuggler in Howrah, sets vehicle on fire

Howrah (West Bengal): A mob thrashed an alleged cattle smuggler and set his vehicle on fire in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Sunday. After beating up the accused, the mob handed him over to the police.

The arrested man has been accused of smuggling cattle. The local people claim that they had seen some alleged cattle smugglers carrying a bull in their vehicle after which an angry crowd and surrounded them. Several accused in the vehicle managed to escape, while one of the accused was apprehended.

“The locals saw some cattle smugglers carrying a bull in their vehicle,” a local was quoted as saying by the media.

“People caught one of the accused and handed him over to the police, while the rest fled,” he added.

A few days ago, a suspected animal smuggler was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near the India-Bangladesh border in North Bengal. The incident had taken place at Phansidewa in the ​​Darjeeling district of West Bengal in the early hours of Friday (October 14).

A BSF patrol had spotted some people in Murikhowa village who were trying to smuggle cattle into Bangladesh. According to the police, a pistol was recovered from the deceased.

“A group of cattle smugglers attacked a BSF patrol, following which the BSF personnel opened fire in retaliation. During this a smuggler died. A BSF jawan was seriously injured in the encounter and has been admitted to hospital,” a senior BSF officer told the media.

He informed that the deceased was a resident of Murikhowa village. He said that the seized cattle have been handed over to the police.

