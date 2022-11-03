West Bengal: Keep trishuls, swords ready to fight TMC, says BJP leader

Rampurhat (West Bengal): BJP leader Dhruv Saha has created a storm in the political circles of West Bengal by urging people to keep trishuls and swords at home in order to fight the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the run-up to next year’s panchayat elections. He made the appeal during a BJP meeting at Bishnupur village in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

“The panchayat elections are ahead. The mothers at our homes are the embodiment of Maa Durga. Make trishuls. Put vermilion on them from now on. The demons must be killed with those trishuls. Keep da (a local weapon), keep swords. These demons must be overthrown from Birbhum. They should be sacrificed in the waters of Mayurakshi river and Dwarka river in Tarapeeth,” the BJP leader said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was sitting next to Dhruv Saha while he was making these remarks. The BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh, who was also present, was seen clapping to the comments.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has come out with a strong criticism of the BJP leader’s comments.

“If people are incited in this way, the law and order situation in the area may deteriorate any day. That is what they are trying to do. I will tell the administration to start taking information about this. They have no organization at the booth level. No population base. People are saying these things to get applause. Trying to pollute the environment,” Trinamool Congress (TMC) district vice-president Malay Mukhopadhyay said.

