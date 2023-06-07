West Bengal job scam: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations over irregularities in municipal appointments
Allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in civic bodies. The alleged scam relates to irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons and drivers
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, PTI quoted an official as saying.
Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.
The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, the official.
According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.
The alleged scam relates to irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons, and drivers, ANI reported.
Reacting to the CBI raids, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said this is “part of a conspiracy” hatched by the BJP.
“There are reasons to believe that it is an act of revenge by the BJP which has been using central agencies against its political opponents. We have nothing against fair investigations but we believe that such raids are part of a conspiracy. We want the truth to come out.
BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the CBI is investigating the alleged job scam in municipalities on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, and thus, the TMC’s claim about conspiracy is “baseless”.
With inputs from agencies
