India

West Bengal job scam: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations over irregularities in municipal appointments

Allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in civic bodies. The alleged scam relates to irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons and drivers

FP Staff June 07, 2023 14:13:41 IST
West Bengal job scam: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations over irregularities in municipal appointments

Representational image. News18

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment in civic bodies, PTI quoted an official as saying.

Sleuths of the central agency started search operations this morning in 14 municipalities, including South Dum Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah and Dum Dum.

The CBI teams also raided the office of the state urban development department in the Salt Lake area, the official.

Related Articles

CBI

CBI books BAE Systems, Rolls Royce for graft in Hawk aircraft trainer deal

CBI

Odisha train accident: CBI registers FIR after it takes over probe

According to the official, allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in these civic bodies for which the search operations were taking place.

The alleged scam relates to irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons, and drivers, ANI reported.

Reacting to the CBI raids, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said this is “part of a conspiracy” hatched by the BJP.
“There are reasons to believe that it is an act of revenge by the BJP which has been using central agencies against its political opponents. We have nothing against fair investigations but we believe that such raids are part of a conspiracy. We want the truth to come out.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya claimed that the CBI is investigating the alleged job scam in municipalities on the direction of the Calcutta High Court, and thus, the TMC’s claim about conspiracy is “baseless”.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 14:17:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

Is the Odisha train accident an outcome of sabotage? Why CBI has been called in
India

Is the Odisha train accident an outcome of sabotage? Why CBI has been called in

A CBI team has begun investigations into the Odisha train accident. The probe has been called after Ashwini Vaishnaw said that ‘people responsible have been identified’. Officials also say that there is a possibility of ‘human interference', hinting at sabotage being the reason for the crash

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into crash
India

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into crash

The official probe, which concluded early on Sunday, indicated a possible 'sabotage' and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident

Odisha train accident: CBI registers FIR after it takes over probe
India

Odisha train accident: CBI registers FIR after it takes over probe

Soon after it took over the investigation into the Odisha train accident that killed more than 278 people and injured over 1,100, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday registered an FIR in the case