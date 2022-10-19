West Bengal: I didn't chase away Tata from Singur, CPI (M) did, claims Mamata Banerjee
A political debate has started in West Bengal around the comments by Mamata Banerjee. The Left parties, Congress and the BJP have simultaneously slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader as a 'liar'
Siliguri (West Bengal): Ahead of the panchayat polls, the political parties of West Bengal are again confronting each other over the issue of Singur. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made an explosive claim at a ‘Vijaya Sammilani’ function organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Siliguri regarding the aborted Tata factory.
“I did not chase out Tata. The CPI (M) kicked Tata out. I want investment in the state,” Mamata Banerjee claimed.
“Some people are telling lies. They are saying that I chased out Tata. I did not drive away Tata, the CPM did. The land was taken by force. Land was taken by force from everyone. I have returned the land,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo added.
Regarding industrial investment in the state, the West Bengal chief minister said, “I want industrial investment in the state. I do not want to discriminate between industrialists here. Everyone gets equal opportunity.”
The West Bengal chief minister’s claim comes at a time when the main opposition party BJP was targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the state’s industrial environment and job avaibility.
CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty has responded to Mamata Banerjee’s claim.
“She will now say that Buddhadev Bhattacharya drove Tata away by protesting on the streets. CPM protested by blocking the road. She must have forgotten what Ratan Tata had said,” he said.
