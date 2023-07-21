After Manipur, woman beaten, paraded naked in West Bengal by TMC 'goons'

As the nation continues to outrage over the viral video from Manipur where two women from Kuki tribe were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a similar incident has been reported from neighbouring West Bengal, where a female gram sabha candidate of a political party claimed that she was ‘stripped naked’ and ‘paraded’ by Trinamool Congress workers on 8 July when Panchayat polls were held.

As per the complaint, the woman alleged that she was beaten up by about 40 Trinamool miscreants in Panchla area of ​​Howrah district when the Panchayat polls in West Bengal were underway.

“I was hit on the chest and head with a stick and I was thrown out of the polling station,” she said.

Names of several people including Trinamool candidate Himanta Roy, Noor Alam, Alfi SK, Ranbir Panja Sanju, Sukmal Panja were also mentioned in the FIR.

“While some of these men were hitting me Himanta Roy instigated Ali Sheikh and Sukamal Panja to tear my saree and inner dress. They further assaulted me and force undress me to naked and molested me in front of other people,” the FIR added.

The woman also alleged that TMC workers tore off her clothes, stripped her naked and paraded her in the entire village.

“They molested me in front of everyone and even touched me inappropriately,” she claimed.

BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Bengal BJP’s co-incharge Amit Malviya attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident and asked her to take moral responsibility for “this depravity and step down immediately”.

"Since Mamata Banerjee’s dead conscience has finally surfaced and she is, for a change, feeling ashamed, here is the complaint of Panchla victim, who was stripped naked inside a polling booth (on 8th Jul 2023), by TMC candidate and his henchmen… copy of the FIR, which names the perpetrators. She should take moral responsibility for this depravity and step down. Immediately. Before your conscience goes back to grave, again…," Malviya said.

With inputs from agencies