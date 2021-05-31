Interested candidates can appear for the interview to be held on 3 June at 11 am

The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department has invited applications for the walk-in-interviews, to be conducted in June, for various posts of health workers.

The vacancies have been notified in an advertisement available on the official website wbhealth.gov.in.

The recruitment is being done for the posts of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer General Duty, Lab Technician, CC Technician, Specialist Medical Officer- Medicine, Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine, Medical Officer CCU/HDU, and Specialist Medical Officer Anesthesia.

The hiring of these COVID-19 volunteers will be done on a contractual basis for a time period of two months. Interested candidates can appear for the interview to be held on 3 June at 11 am. They can visit the official website to check the eligibility criteria and other important details related to the recruitment drive.

While appearing for the walk-in, aspirants have to bring in all the required documents.

Vacancy details:

Staff Nurse – 52

Medical Officer General Duty – 14

Lab Technician – 6

CC Technician – 6

Specialist Medical Officer- Medicine – 6

Specialist Medical Officer Respiratory Medicine – 6

Medical Officer CCU/HDU – 5

Specialist Medical Officer Anesthesia - 4

Age limit:

For Technician and Staff Nurse posts: 40 years as of January 1, 2021

For Medical Officers and Special MO posts: 60 years as of Jan 1, 2021

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of merit and interview round. Candidates will be called for the interview to be held at the Meeting Hall of the CMOH Office, Bankura District.