West Bengal govt effects police transfers in violence-hit Howrah, says appointments in interest of public

The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Saturday effected a police reshuffle in Howrah district where violent protests are being witnessed over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokespersons.

Protests have been reported in Howrah-district of West Bengal since Friday over controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad.

Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, has been named the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City, an order by the West Bengal government stated.

Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, has been made the new SP of Howrah (Rural), as per the order.

Howrah City Commissioner of Police C Sudhakar has been made the Joint CP of Kolkata Police, while Howrah (Rural) SP Saumya Roy was made DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police.

The decision to rejig police posts in Howrah district was taken during an emergency meeting held in the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna, over the prevailing situation in the region.

"These appointments have been initiated in the interest of public service," the order read.

Meanwhile, protesters in Howrah district of the state have resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles ablaze and damaging public property and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

On Friday evening, order was released for suspension of internet services across Howrah district till 13 June to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till 15 June.

Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in the district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire.

Agitators pelted stones at policemen, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

