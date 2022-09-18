West Bengal: Former student throws bomb at school for 'fun'

The accused youth have reportedly told the police that they threw a bomb at the school as a joke. The incident took place at Free India High School on South Station Road, Titagarh, North 24 Parganas

Titagarh (West Bengal): In a twisted sense of ‘fun’ a group of former students hurled a bomb at their old school at Titagarh in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. All four accused have been arrested after the incident snowballed into a major controversy.

The accused youth have reportedly told the police that they threw a bomb at the school as a joke. The incident took place at Free India High School on South Station Road, Titagarh, North 24 Parganas. One of the four youth arrested by the police within 24 hours of the incident is an alumnus of the school. All the accused are between 18 to 20 years of age. They have been identified as Mohammad Ayron, Sheikh Bablu, Mohammad Sadiq and Rohan.

Police collected CCTV footage of the area after the explosion on Saturday. One of the accused youth was first identified from CCTV visuals. He was arrested on Sunday night. After interrogating the young man, the other three accused were identified. All of them confessed to the bombings during the police interrogation.

