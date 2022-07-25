West Bengal: Female teacher stripped, thrashed for disciplining student; four arrested
'The student's hijab came off when the teacher pulled her ears,' BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumder said. The accused have been booked under sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman and trespassing
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a mob thrashed and stripped a female teacher inside a school in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district.
According to India Today, the mob was led by the parents of a female student.
On Friday, the teacher allegedly scolded the student for not studying, News18 reported.
The mob first gathered outside the headmaster’s office at the Trimohini Pratap Chandra High School.
They then entered the teachers' common room where the assault happened. A video of the assault has been doing the rounds of social media. Four people have been arrested in relation to the incident so far.
#BREAKING | Shocker from West Bengal, teacher allegedly beaten up, stripped by a student's parents in Dakshin Dinajpur. @KamalikaSengupt gets you the details
'Teacher has a right to scold her students', says @impriyankabjp pic.twitter.com/rcH440fI6i
— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2022
"We received a complaint regarding the same on 24 July. Four accused were arrested on the same day. The matter is under investigation," Rahul Dey, SP Dakshin Dinajpur said.
The accused have been booked under sections related to outraging the modesty of a woman and trespassing, News18 reported.
Meanwhile, the incident sparked massive outrage among the locals. State BJP president Sukanta Majumder on Sunday met the protesters and demanded strict police action against the perpetrators, India Today reported.
"The student's hijab came off when the teacher pulled her ears," Hindustan quoted the BJP state unit chief as saying.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WB: Dhankhar appeals to civil society to highlight worrisome governance scenario of communalised patronage
"We are witnessing extreme appeasement and this appeasement will destroy our democracy," Jagdeep Dhankhar said
Kolkata: 21-year-old model found hanging from ceiling fan in rented flat, third such incident in three months
The model, identified as Puja Sarkar, was a first year student in Gobardanga College in North 24 Parganas district and lived in a rented flat in Bansdroni area of south Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be second vice president from Rajasthan, if elected
Dhankhar, whose name was announced as the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice-presidential candidate on Saturday, belongs to the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan