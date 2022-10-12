West Bengal Education Scam: BJP's Amit Malviya hits out at CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya has reacted to TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate(ED).

Amit Malviya also hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Amit Malviya said, “The ED, in its remand application for Manik Bhattacharya, prime accused in the primary teacher’s recruitment scam, cites a letter addressed to Mamata Banerjee, giving details of the money collected in lieu of jobs. Her involvement came up strongly in Partha Chatterjee’s case too.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Manik Bhattacharya for his alleged connection to the West Bengal education scam. He was summoned by the probe agency on 10 October and was arrested after he was questioned for hours.

Manik Bhattacharya will remain in the ED custody till 25 October.

Earlier, Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The recruitment scam took place during his tenure, claim sources in the ED.

His name was mentioned in a report submitted before the Kolkata High Court. Bhattacharya was removed from his post as the president of the education board after a court order.

