West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh brandishes sword during BJP event, creates controversy

Kharagpur (West Bengal): Veteran BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has landed in yet another controversy. The BJP’s All India Vice President was spotted brandishing a sword during a ‘Vijaya Sanmelani’ programme at Kharagpur in thw West Medinipur district of West Bengal.

The BJP leader had found himself in a similar controversy earlier when he had brandished swords during Ram Navami celebrations.

Like the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP, the main opposition party of West Bengal, is also holding ‘Vijaya Sanmelani’ rallies at various places following the culmination of this year’s Durga Puja celebrations.

On Wednesday, there was a ‘Vijaya Sammilani’ function organised by the BJP in the New Settlement area of ​​Ward No. 18 in Kharagpur city that was attended by Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP leader was accorded a warm reception and a sword was handed over to him. Dilip Ghosh then took out the sword from its sheath and joined the workers in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. This is where the controversy.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP over the display of swords at the ‘Vijaya Sammilani’ event. However, Dilip Ghosh refused to pay much attention to the issue.

“Cowards are always afraid of swords,” the BJP leader told the media in a dismisive manner.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress MP Shantunu Sen blamed the incident on the BJP’s ‘culture’.

“This is the culture of the BJP. There is nothing surprising in this,” he said.

