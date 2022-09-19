West Bengal: Congress gets renewed energy in Murshidabad as hundreds switch from Trinamool
In Murshidabad district at least, the Congress has been handed a ray of hope thanks to veteran 'bahubali' leader Adhir Chowdhury
Murshidabad (West Bengal): Over the last few elections, the Congress has become increasingly weakened all over India. In West Bengal, the ‘Grand Old Party’ has been all but wiped out.
However, in Murshidabad district at least, the Congress has been handed a ray of hope thanks to veteran ‘bahubali’ leader Adhir Chowdhury.
On Sunday, about hundred workers left the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and joined the Congress in Murshidabad. According to reports, Adhir Chowdhury – the chief of the state party unit – handed over the Congress flag to the new entrants at the district Congress office on Sunday. Most of the former TMC workers who have switched camps hail from Andhua village under Beniya Gram Panchayat of Farakka block.
The deserters from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) complained that the roads in their villages were not being repaired properly by the ruling party. They even made explosive claims that TMC leaders were indulding in rampant favouritism and were handing out government jobs to their chosen people.
“No promises have been made by the party leadership. I have been with the Trinamool Congress (TMC)for a long time. But, only people who are close to the local MLAs get jobs. All development projects take place in chosen areas of the MLAa. Panchayat elections are coming up. So we hame come to the Congress with the panchayat polls as a target. We are here to create a corruption free panchayat. We are also encouraged by Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” Shahadat Sheikh, who left the Trinamool, told the media.
Adhir Chowdhury attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a tongue-in-cheek manner while talking about the joining of new workers.
“100 Trinamool workers came to the Congress headquarters led by the Block President in Farakka. So when the Trinamool is breaking in one corner of Murshidabad, this breaking will happen everywhere. A few days ago, we saw 1,000 grassroots workers join us at Bhagbangola. A few days ago, 300 Trinamool workers joined us at Shaktipur. This is the trend across Murshidabad district. Because of disillusionment with the Trinamool, the grassroots workers of the Trinamool are joining the Congress. We welcome them to the Congress,” he said.
“The Congress will quickly recover its lost ground in the coming days. These are the signs. We have taken an oath to take Murshidabad, which once belonged to the Congress, back to the Congress.”
Adhir Chowdhury is a longtime ‘bahubali’ leader of Murshidabad district. Even when the CPI (M) government was at its peak in West Bengal, the Congress faction led by Adhir Chowdhury had been the undisputed rulers of the district.
