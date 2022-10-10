West Bengal: Communal violence erupts in Kolkata, BJP slams Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Communal violence has erupted in West Bengal once again. Clashes broke out between two communities in the adjoining areas of Mominpur and Ekbalpur of Kolkata on Sunday night.

There was massive violence in sensitive areas such as Mominpur and neighbouring Ekbalpur area of Kolkata. Several vehicles were vandalized and set on fire.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the

Governor of West Bengal regarding this, demanding immediate action. He has appealed to the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy central forces in the violence-hit area.

“Before law and order gets out of hand in Bengal, I have written a letter to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan ji. In this, a demand has been made to deploy central forces in the wake of vandalism and violence at Mominpur and Ekbalpur police stations,” Suvendu Adhikari said in a statement.

Controversy started over flag display

According to reports, there was communal tension in Mominpur since Saturday. A dispute reportedly started over the display of communal flags on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. Violence erupted on Sunday. Incidents of vandalism, stone pelting and bomb throwing were reported. Several vehicles were damaged.

A large number of police personnel were deployed late at night and the Ekbalpur police station area was cordoned off. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed.

Hindus homes being attacked: BJP

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has alleged that vehicles and shops of Hindus have been vandalized in Mominpur.

“As usual, this time also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not taking any action against those responsible and they have been given a free hand,” he tweeted.

“Hindus are migrating, their homes are being attacked in Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port. The police is watching all this silently. The situation is serious. The CM is allowing the torture against Hindus.”

