West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee injured after chopper makes emergency landing
Banerjee was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where an MRI was conducted on her. The chief minister was injured to her waist and legs when she tried to deboard the chopper at the air base
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was left injured after her helicopter made an emergency landing at Sevoke base on Tuesday due to low visibility.
She was taken to the state-run SSKM Hospital where an MRI was conducted on her. The chief minister was injured to her waist and legs when she tried to deboard the chopper at the air base.
“The injuries do not appear to be serious. We are waiting for the MRI report,” a hospital official said.
“Several specialist doctors examined the chief minister,” he added.
Whether or not Banerjee requires hospitalisation will be only decided after her results are out.
Earlier, the pilot decided to make an emergency landing after the helicopter started “shaking terribly” when it ran into bad weather on the way to Bagdogra airport.
Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, then travelled by road to reach the airport and took a flight back to the city.
With inputs from PTI
