West Bengal CID makes first arrest in Purulia killing: 45-year-old Punjabi Mahato taken into custody

The West Bengal criminal investigation department (CID) on Sunday made the first arrest in 18-year-old Trilochan Mahato's death case in Purulia, according to several media reports. The accused, 45-year-old Punjabi Mahato, belongs to the same village as Trilochan and was arrested by a special team, a senior CID official told The Economic Times.

On 30 May, the body of 18-year-old Trilochan, whom the BJP claimed as its member, was found hanging from a tree near his home in Purulia district. The incident invited strong criticism of the TMC government from BJP chief Amit Shah, who said the ruling dispensation has "surpassed the violent legacy of the communist rule" in West Bengal.

An unsigned handwritten note in Bengali found near the body of Trilochan near his home in Balarampur, about 295 kilometres from Kolkata, stated that he was "punished for working for the BJP" during the recent rural polls in the state, a senior district police officer said.

On 2nd June, the body of another BJP worker was found hanging from an electric pole in the same district.

On 11 June, BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday visited families of two party workers murdered within a span of three days in the state's Purulia district, and said the party is planning nationwide movement demanding CBI probe into the killings.

He met both the bereaved families in Purulia's Balarampur and said the party will do everything to stand by them.

"It is extremely sad that these young men had to die due to political violence. The protest is on. The movement will not be limited to Purulia or Bengal. BJP will hold nationwide protest demanding CBI probe into the killings," Ghosh said.

The Trinamool has, however, denied its involvement in either of the incidents. The state government has handed over the probe to the CID. Police had earlier said Kumar's death was a possible case of suicide even before the autopsy report was out, following which the district Superintendent of Police was transferred.

