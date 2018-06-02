Purulia killings: Another BJP worker found hanging in West Bengal; NHRC sends notice to state govt

Days after an 18-year-old BJP member was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Purulia district, the body of another BJP worker was found hanging from an electric pole in the same district, media reports said on Saturday.

The BJP alleged that the 32 -year-old party worker, who was found hanging from an electric pole in Balarampur, was murdered by TMC supporters for participating in a thana gherao protest organised by the party, according to News18.

This comes two days after a similar incident on Wednesday invited strong criticism of the TMC government from BJP chief Amit Shah, who said the ruling dispensation has "surpassed the violent legacy of the communist rule" in West Bengal.

In the first murder, which also took place in Balrampur, about 295 km from Kolkata, an unsigned handwritten note in Bengali was found near the body of the victim Trilochan Mahato near his home. The note stated that he was "punished for working for the BJP" during the recent rural polls in the state, police said.

On Friday, the NHRC sent a notice to the West Bengal government over the incident. The commission in a statement observed that the content of the news report, if true, amounts to gross violation of human rights of the victim. It has issued a notice to the West Bengal chief secretary, seeking a detailed report.

The DGP of the state has been asked to intimate the present status of investigation in the case and the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the commission said. They have been given four weeks to respond, it said.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that the youth, "belonging to the Dalit community in Purulia, was mercilessly beaten till he died". Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.

Reportedly, he was a worker of BJP and he had called the family over the telephone, saying he was abducted by a group of men on bikes, the commission said in the statement.

The rights panel also observed that India is a democratic country and difference of opinion and ideology are obvious in a multi-party democratic political system. "Bloodshed in the name of political differences is neither desirable nor acceptable in a civilised society. Brutal killings of party workers in such a manner are indicative of deficient law and order situation in the state, which does not allow rival political parties to exercise their political rights," it said.

A media report on Thursday claimed that violence continued in Purulia even after the Panchayat elections were over.

"Several other local BJP leaders have been threatened after the BJP won many seats in the district. The father of the deceased has alleged that his son was killed by the workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)," the commission said, quoting from reports.

With inputs from PTI