West Bengal: CBI unearths another scam by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal
The father of a youth who won Rs 1 crore in a lottery claimed sensationally that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal did not keep his promise to the real lottery winner after buying the ticket by force. The scam has been unearthed by the CBI at Bolpur in West Bengal's Birbhum district
Bolpur (West Bengal): Yet another scam by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal has been unearthed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.
The father of a youth who won Rs 1 crore in a lottery claimed sensationally that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal did not keep his promise to the real lottery winner after buying the ticket by force.
Bapi Ganguly, a lottery ticket seller at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal also claimed the same. He alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons affiliated to Anubrata Mandal threatened to kill the real lottery winner if he complained to the police. Fearing for their lives, the real lottery winner and his parents had fled the area for seven days.
The deal was allegedly made to buy a lottery ticket carrying a prize money of Rs 1 crore for Rs 83 lakh. Bapi Ganguly, a lottery ticket trader from Bolpur, informed the media about this after his interrogation by the CBI on Thursday.
The CBI has claimed that Anubrata Mandal had planned to launder black money amassed through cattle smuggling via the lottery scam. The CBI investigations into the lottery scam.
Bapi Ganguly claimed that Anubrata Mondal did not win the 1 crore lottery ticket and the real winner was Sheikh Noor Ali. He claimed that Anubrata Mondal had bought the lottery ticket from Ali by promising to pay him Rs 83 lakh. Bapi Ganguly was summoned to the CBI camp office in Bolpur on Thursday where his statement was recorded.
Bapi Ganguly claimed that Biswajit Banerjee, who is close to Anubrata Mandal, contacted him and Noor Ali’s ticket was handed to Anubrata Mandal after a deal was struck for Rs 83 lakhs.
Sheikh Noor Ali was also summoned by the CBI for questioning, and his statement was also recorded. The CBI also interrogated Sheikh Noor Ali’s father. The man made a sensational claim after coming out of the interrogation session. He said that a winning lottery ticket worth Rs 1 crore was taken away from his younger son Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons sent by Anubrata Mandal who had rpomised to pay Rs 83 lakh in return.
He claimed 5-7 lakh rupees were initially deposited into his bank account. However, the person alleged that he received death threats when he asked for the remaining amont. He said that he was away from the village for seven days with his two sons as he feared for his life.
