Bolpur (West Bengal): Malay Pit, a close associate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mandal, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the investigation into the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

CBI officials will interrogate Malay Pit to find out about financial transactions and the nature of his association with Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mandal. Malay Peet was summoned to the CBI’s temporary camp office at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal on Thursday.

Malay Pit, a bussinessman who is also the head of Santiniketan Medical College, is considered close to Anubrata Mandal. Malay Pit has been asked to report to Ratan Kuthi Guest House, CBI’s temporary camp office in Bolpur on Thursday.

According to CBI officials, 12 bank accounts in the name of Malay Pit have been traced. The CBI has found that a huge amount of money was stolen from them. Besides, there are several educational institutions named after Malay Pit including Shantiniketan Medical College. Malay Peet also runs two voluntary organizations – Swadhin Trust and Satirtha Charitable Trust.

CBI detectives came to know during the investigation into the West Bengal cattle smuggling case that Anubrata Mandal helped Malay Pit in the construction of Santiniketan Medical College. The CBI hase already found that Anubrata Mandal was gifted two expensive cars by Malay Pit.

