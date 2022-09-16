West Bengal: CBI raids TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's house, may interrogate daughter

The CBI is expected to interrogate Sukanya Mandal, the daughter of Anubrata Mandal. CBI officials also interrogated Manish Kothari, Chartered Accountant of Anubrata Mandal at the temporary camp in Bolpur on Friday morning

Bolpur (West Bengal): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted yet another raid against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal on Friday. CBI officials have raided the TMC leader’s home and his adjoining office at Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

According to reports, Anubrata Mandal used to hold party meetings at this office. This office was closed after he was arrested over the West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The CBI is expected to interrogate Sukanya Mandal, the daughter of Anubrata Mandal. CBI officials also interrogated

Manish Kothari, Chartered Accountant of Anubrata Mandal at the temporary camp in Bolpur on Friday morning. After that, three CBI officials left for Anubrata Mandal’s home. They entered Anubrata Mandal’s house a little after 12 noon.

A few days after Anubrata Mandal’s arrest, CBI officials again visited Anubrata Mandal’s house on August 17. Because, the name of his daughter Sukanya Mandal came up while searching for Anuvrata’s property. Several properties and companies have been found in his name.

The CBI decided to interrogate Sukanya, a teacher by profession, to find out how she amassed so much property. But Sukanya did not agree to cooperate with the CBI.

