West Bengal: Cattle smuggler killed in gunfight with BSF on India-Bangladesh border

Siliguri (West Bengal): A person died after being shot during an exchange of gunfire with the Border Security Force (BSF) on the ​​India-Bangladesh border at Phansidewa in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Imran, a resident of the nearby Murikhawa area. The BSF claimed that a group of people were trying to smuggle cattle across the ​​India-Bangladesh border. The incident happened

late on Thursday night.

Cross border cattle smuggling was being attempted in the dark of night. The BSF jawans on guard at that time tried to stop the group after on the suspicion of being smugglers. The smugglers opened fire

on the BSF party, leading to a gunfight.

Later, the bullet-ridden body of a smuggler named Mohammad Imran was recovered at the the zero line on the ​​India-Bangladesh border. The BSF’s Radhabari PRO AK Mishra said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place that night.

According to BSF officials, a group of about 30 smugglers were trying to smuggle cattle through the border area at around 2 am late on Thursday night. All the smugglers were reportedly armed. Smuggling was reportedly being attempted through the banks of the Mahananda river. Visibility was poor at this time due to fog, and smugglers were trying to exploit that opportunity. When the BSF jawans tried to stop the smugglers, the two sides exchanged fire.

