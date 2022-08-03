West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Babul Supriyo among nine ministers sworn in

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan

Kolkata: Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in West Bengal on Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet.

Supriyo, along with Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha and Pradip Majumdar were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan.

Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge.

Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

Mamata Banerjee had announced the Cabinet reshuffle on Monday. She had stated that the new cabinet would include four to five fresh faces and would retain a similar number of current cabinet members for party work.

Banerjee carried out a significant restructuring within the party on Monday, replacing the leaders of 16 of the 35 organizational districts. Several "non-performers" were fired, while several others had their organizational responsibilities lifted.

The restructuring is being viewed as an effort by the party under investigation for a jobs scam to improve its reputation.

Partha Chatterjee was relieved of ministerial duties after his arrest. Piles of cash were recovered from the two properties belonging to his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, making the government target of controversy. Chatterjee was handling five key departments including industry, commerce and enterprises, and parliamentary affairs.

