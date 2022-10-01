West Bengal: Bombs hurled at Trinamool Congress leader, relatives beaten up

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was attacked with bombs in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Friday night.

According to the police, miscreants hurled several bombs at the gate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sharbari Chowdhury’s house in Jagaddal, North 24 Parganas. It is also alleged that miscreants pelted bricks at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and four people, including Sharbari Chowdhury’s brother, were beaten up. Two people have been arrested over their alleged involvement in this incident. However, the main is still absconding. There was no casualty in this incident.

Bricks were also pelted at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and her family members. The entire incident has created tension in the area. TMC MP Arjun Singh went to the spot after getting the news.

According to reports, locals and outsiders gather at field in the area every night and get drunk. They also create a ruckus in the area, harass women and indulge in other illegal activities. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sharbari Chowdhury had protested against these anti-social activities.

Although the main accused in this bombing incident has not yet been traced, the police are hopeful that he will be caught after interrogating the arrested accused. However, TMC MP Arjun Singh believes that people linked to the local Babua gang are involved in this incident.

“The area has become a den of anti-social elements. The incident that happened is not desirable. It is normal for people in the area to panic. The anti-social elements have increased in the area. Even though the police have taken action against 80 percent of the anti-social elements, there are still 20 percent who continue such activities,” Arjun Singh told the media.

“I will urge the police to take action against them as soon as possible. The bombing may have been caused by the involvement of the Babua gang, a notorious criminal in the area. The police have started investigating the whole incident,” he added.

