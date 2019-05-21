West Bengal board WBBSE declares madhyamik result 2019; Sougata Das tops Class 10 exams with 99.14%

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2019 Declared | The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Class 10 results on Tuesday, 21 May. Sougata Das of Muhammadpur Desopran Vidyapith school emerged the topper with 694 marks (99.14 percent).

Shreyashi Paul and Debasnita Saha shared the second ranks with 691 (98.71 percent). Camelia Roy and Bratin Mondal ranked third with 689 marks (98.43 percent).

WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly declared that the board will give the principals of respective schools the Class 10 marksheets. Students can check official websites wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in for their scores.

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the examination this year from 12 to 22 February. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.07 percent, up from 85.49 percent in 2018.

The topper in 2018 was Sanjivani Debnath, who scored 98.4 percent. Sirshendu Saha scored the second highest marks and Nilabja Das, Mayurakhi Das and Mrinmoy Mondal stood third.

Apart from these official websites, the West Bengal madhyamik result were also released on exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.shiksha. Students can also check their scores on the Madhyamik Results 2019 Android mobile application and use the SMS service by pre-registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.

Students can check the WBBSE Class 10 results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website - wbbse.org or wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or take a print out for future reference.

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education

WBBSE is the state educational board responsible for conducting the examinations of class 10th at the state level. WBBSE came into existence in the year 1951.

