West Bengal: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar goes to court against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee
Sukanta Majumdar filed a case against the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the Bankshal court on Thursday. The issue pertains to the controversial comments by Abhishek Banerjee following the 'Nabanna Chalo' campaign by the BJP
Kolkata: Sukanta Majumdar, the president of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has approached the court against Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Sukanta Majumdar filed a case against the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the Bankshal court on Thursday. The issue pertains to the controversial comments by Abhishek Banerjee following the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign by the BJP in Kolkata earlier this month.
The day after the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign, Abhishek Banerjee had threatened to shoot BJP workers in the head while visiting injured police personnel at SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The case was filed by the state president of the BJP in view of that comment.
What did TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee say?
Kolkata Police SP Devjit Chattopadhyay was seriously injured during the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign. He was admitted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with a broken arm. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had visited the injured Debjit Chatterjee at the hospital.
Addressing reporters there, Abhishek Banerjee had said, “Hooliganism has taken place during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign. ‘Dadagiri’ is going on. Police personnel have been beaten up. Police personnel were beaten with iron rods. A police jeep was set on fire. If the police opened fire, the common people would have been harmed.”
“I salute you Devjit babu. I salute your restraint. If I were you and there was such brutality against the police in front of me, I would have shot them (BJP workers) in the head,” he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Mamata may have been consulted’: TMC leader on Pawar’s remark about patching up with Congress
The relationship between the Congress and TMC hit an all-time low last year, after the latter slammed the grand old party as “incapable and incompetent” which had gone into a “deep freezer”
West Bengal: Trouble for Mamata Banerjee as CBI, ED summon Anubrata Mandal aide in cattle smuggling case
As the CBI and ED tighten their collective noose around senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mandal - a 'bahubali' leader of Birbhum district - things may get difficult for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well
Blowing hot and cold: Mamata, nephew target Amit Shah for ED-CBI troubles, but go soft on PM Modi
In recent days, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek, have been surprisingly reticent in directly speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi - their favourite punching bag in normal times