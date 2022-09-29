West Bengal: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar goes to court against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Sukanta Majumdar, the president of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has approached the court against Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Sukanta Majumdar filed a case against the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the Bankshal court on Thursday. The issue pertains to the controversial comments by Abhishek Banerjee following the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign by the BJP in Kolkata earlier this month.

The day after the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign, Abhishek Banerjee had threatened to shoot BJP workers in the head while visiting injured police personnel at SSKM hospital in Kolkata. The case was filed by the state president of the BJP in view of that comment.

What did TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee say?

Kolkata Police SP Devjit Chattopadhyay was seriously injured during the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign. He was admitted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with a broken arm. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had visited the injured Debjit Chatterjee at the hospital.

Addressing reporters there, Abhishek Banerjee had said, “Hooliganism has taken place during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign. ‘Dadagiri’ is going on. Police personnel have been beaten up. Police personnel were beaten with iron rods. A police jeep was set on fire. If the police opened fire, the common people would have been harmed.”

“I salute you Devjit babu. I salute your restraint. If I were you and there was such brutality against the police in front of me, I would have shot them (BJP workers) in the head,” he added.

