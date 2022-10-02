West Bengal: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar compares Trinamool Congress leaders to demons, promises to 'destroy'
While visiting the Durga Puja pandal of Dhupaguri's Uttarayan Club that has been constructed as a model of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, BJP leader Sukanta Mazumder hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their chief, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Dhupguri (West Bengal): Sukanta Majumdar, the president of the West Bengal unit of the BJP, has thrown yet another barb at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its supremo Mamata Banerjee. Comparing the TMC leaders to demons, the state BJP chief promised to ‘slay’ them in the political arena.
Sukanta Majumdar was on a visit to Dhupguri in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal where he was on a tour of several pandals on the occassion of Durga Puja. While visiting the Durga Puja pandal of Dhupaguri’s Uttarayan Club that has been constructed as a model of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, he hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and their chief, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
“Those who have the qualifications to be appointed as teachers in government instuitions are being forced to sit on the side of the roads. May Mother Durga bless them. Mother Durga destroys demons. There are many demons here. All will perish,” Sukanta Mazumder told the media.
This comment by West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumder in in the context of the SSC scam that has caused a turmoil in the education sector of the state. When the entire nation is celebrating Durga Puja, candidates agitating for jobs are sitting on the roadside even on the morning of Mahasashthi – the sixth day of Navaratri.
“Even during Durga Puja, the job seekers have to sit and protest on the streets. May Mother Durga destroy the demons. It is a shame for our state. While we are enjoying the joy of Durga Puja, many job aspirants who have the qualification to be teachers are protesting on the streets,” Sukanta Majumdar said.
